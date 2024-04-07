New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.79 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $33,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.