Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 4.1% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

