Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,866,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,651,865.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,866,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,651,865.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

