McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Increased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

