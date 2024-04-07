Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 6.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $181,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

