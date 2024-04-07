Exane Asset Management Buys 290,633 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 106,459.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,633 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for 17.0% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

CRH Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.