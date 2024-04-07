CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

