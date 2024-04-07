CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,871 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

