CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 770 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.