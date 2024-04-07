CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,660 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,886,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

