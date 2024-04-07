Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Shell by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.29 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

