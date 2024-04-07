Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $38,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

