New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,519 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.