MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

