iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IAU opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

