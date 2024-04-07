New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $112,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

