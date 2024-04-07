Jefferies Financial Group Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$11.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.52. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In other news, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

