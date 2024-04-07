CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,327 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $160.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

