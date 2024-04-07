CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 144,527 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,527 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.