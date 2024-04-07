Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

