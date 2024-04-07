Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (SGCFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Sagicor Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.
