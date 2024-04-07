Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $510,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,289.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,086.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

