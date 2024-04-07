Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $13.12 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Bath & Body Works worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

