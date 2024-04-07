Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $198.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.