QV Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bank OZK worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

