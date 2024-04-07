ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Lowered by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 4.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $36,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $341.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

