QV Investors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $538.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

