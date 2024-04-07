Harvey Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

NYSE VNT opened at $43.09 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

