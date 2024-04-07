O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 8.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $73,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 56,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,117.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,084.05 and its 200-day moving average is $998.31. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $855.88 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

