Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average is $244.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

