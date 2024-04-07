Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -708.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

