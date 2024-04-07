QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

