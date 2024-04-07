Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Dover by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $175.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $178.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

