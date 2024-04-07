QV Investors Inc. Sells 32,410 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the period. Stantec makes up about 1.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 239,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1548 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STN shares. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

