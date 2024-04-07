Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.91

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and traded as low as $94.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 845 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

