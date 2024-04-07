Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.91

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and traded as low as $94.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 845 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.