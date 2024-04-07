QV Investors Inc. Sells 56,048 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,048 shares during the quarter. National Research accounts for about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 1.61% of National Research worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $37.00 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $882.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 20.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRC

National Research Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.