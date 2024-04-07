Telsey Advisory Group Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

