Benchmark Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $99.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SQ. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.72.

SQ opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Block by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 24.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,294 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 83.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 106,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

