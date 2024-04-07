Benchmark Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $99.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.72.

SQ opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

