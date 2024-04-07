Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTG. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NYSE MTG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

