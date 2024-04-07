Barclays Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $149.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $157.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.