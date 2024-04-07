JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.22.

HBAN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

