Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.