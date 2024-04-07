Barclays Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $80.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

