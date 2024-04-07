Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $391.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.74.

HUM opened at $313.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.03 and a 200-day moving average of $435.52. Humana has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Humana by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

