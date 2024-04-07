FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $72.72 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

