Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
