Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $322.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.08.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD stock opened at $295.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $295.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,868,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

