Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.06%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

