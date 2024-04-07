Evercore ISI Raises Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $22.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $59,997,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $52,586,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $51,840,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

